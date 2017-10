4 arrested in Pueblo drug bust 10/9 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sergio Luis Martinez-Suarez / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Yoandris Bacallao-Ramos / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Jose Alberto Gonzalez / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Francisco Jose Sanchez / Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Four people were arrested Monday, October 9 after Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted operations at two related illegal marijuana grow sites in Pueblo County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, more than 365 plants worth an estimated street value of $1 million were seized, along with five weapons and various types of grow equipment following simultaneously conducted searches at a home in eastern Pueblo County and at a second home in northern Pueblo County.

While conducting a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of 58th Lane, detectives found three indoor commercial-type grows containing 85 mature marijuana plants. Authorities say the grows were in separate locations and each was modified with lighting and irrigation systems to specifically grow marijuana.

While searching the second property in the 5000 block of Quail Road near Midway Ranch, detectives discovered two large outdoor grows, including once fenced in and hidden under a large fabric awning. Officials say these two grows yielded a combined 283 mature plants.

Three individuals — Jose Alberto Gonzalez, 31, Sergio Luis Martinez-Suarez, 44, and Yoandris Bacallao-Ramos, 40 — were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, and conspiracy. A fourth individual — Francisco Jose Sanchez, 50 — was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and special offender. All four were booked into Pueblo County Jail.

Detectives believes all suspects know each other and the two grow operations are related. According to authorities, the marijuana was believed to have been grown here and processed and shipped out of Colorado for sale.

Monday’s operations are the second and third sizeable busts made by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in the last seven days. Last week, detectives arrested nine people in a major pot bust in Pueblo worth $3.9 million.