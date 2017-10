Related Coverage VIEWER PHOTOS: Fall 2017 in Colorado

Fall in Colorado — what a beautiful time of year!

The Centennial State has officially transformed into a host of bright, shimmering colors with the signature aspen trees taking center stage.

From glimmering yellows to oranges and reds, one can easily get lost in the sea of trees now reflecting the colors of the season.

Bill Clary with Got Aerial LLC shared this drone video showing large aspen groves in Kebler, Buff and Rabbit Ears Passes.

