AURORA, Colo. — Chuckers from around the country gathered at Aurora’s Punkin Chunkin property — the Arapahoe Horse Track — to partake in the annual event.

Gourds are launched into the sky by cannon-like contraptions to officially kick off the fall season.

“Why oh why do you push the pumpkin in the sky?” Fox’s Dan Daru asked one chucker.

“For the fun of it,” the chucker replied. “I like the challenge of you know, man against machine against nature, or man with machine with nature, to try to get the furthest possible shot.”

“The pumpkin is something beautiful to watch as it disappears into the horizon. There’s something that goes on in your mind when that little gourd becomes invisible,” he continued.

Daru gives you a glimpse into the popular contest.