PENROSE, Colo. — Penrose celebrated its 82nd annual Apple Day on Saturday, October 7.

They joined together with people from around the area to honor the fruit’s rich history in the community.

Folks enjoyed activities like apple picking, the Pippin Pet Parade and Pageant and volleyball tournaments.

Local apple orchards were also open for people to enjoy.

Organizers of the event say it’s important to remember why they come together and celebrate.

“Spencer Penrose had created Penrose as an agricultural center and because of that, they wanted to celebrate what is the main crop in Penrose, which is apples,” said Tina Heffner, president of the Penrose Park and Recreations District.