COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he went into a house party and started threatening people with a hunting knife early Sunday.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Autumn Heights Drive, near Star Ranch Road and Broadmoor Bluffs Drive, around 4:15 a.m. to investigate a reported disturbance. The caller said the suspect, later identified as Charles Jones, had come to the house party with two other men. The caller said Jones thought someone inside the home had stolen his backpack, which had his laptop inside. At this time, Jones became upset and took out a large hunting knife and began to threaten people inside the home, according to officials.

Police say a woman was cut on her hand.

Jones was contacted in front of the home and taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso Criminal Justice Center for first degree burglary and menacing charges.