COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A family of six in Colorado Springs is getting a brand new home thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Jean and Nadia, originally from the Congo, were having a hard time finding affordable housing for their family.

Right now they live in a three-bedroom apartment but will soon be upgraded to a four-bedroom home in Fountain.

The couple is one of eight families recently selected for the Habitat program.

Once they’re done building the home, they will purchase an affordable mortgage and are also required to go to classes in the meantime.

“It has to do with the state planning, learning to understand your mortgage documents, definitely budgeting, definitely on home maintenance,” said Kris Medina, executive director of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the homes usually take around 10 months to build.