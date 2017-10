Related Coverage Fire Prevention Week: Officials urge residents to have home escape plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of Fire Prevention Month, the Colorado Springs Fire Department teamed up with The American Red Cross and several other agencies to put on this year’s Home Fire Safety Event and Family Fun Day.

The event was held in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 7 at the Deerfield Hills Community Center.

Air Force cadets, Red Cross volunteers and UCCS students, among others, went to homes in the area to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms free of charge.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a lot of work goes into choosing the neighborhoods to help each year.

“Well we look at all of our communities and see where we run a lot of calls, where our firefighters provide us feedback on people not having alarm,” said Sunny Smaldino, Fire, Life and Safety Educator with CSFD.

Carbon monoxide alarms were also handed out to more than 200 of the first people who showed up.