BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday just before 6:30 a.m. on Bent County Road 32 and Bent County Road NN, about three miles north of McClave.

Troopers say Bradford Owens, 53, of McClave, Colorado, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Bent County Road NN when he entered the intersection and collided with Ricard Cruz Jimenez, 69, also of McClave, who was traveling in a Ford Ranger northbound on Bent County Road 32.

After impact, the Ford Ranger was pushed onto County Road NN and began to rotate, where it rolled and came to rest on its right side, according to officials. The Chevrolet Silverado continued westbound, and went off the right side of the road before coming to a stop in an open field.

Jimenez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Bent County Coroner, according to authorities.

Owens was not wearing a seatbelt. He was not injured.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol are not being considered as contributing factors in this crash. Right now, officials say they’re investigating failing to yield right of way as the primary cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.