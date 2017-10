COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man suspected of DUI after he crashed into a parked car and an apartment building on Saturday.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Drive near Mirage Drive around 10 a.m. on a reported traffic accident.

An investigation revealed the driver, Joshua, Ender, 35, was speeding when he traveled off the road into a nearby apartment complex, where he hit an unoccupied parked car then hit an apartment building.

The car came to rest inside an unoccupied apartment, according to authorities.

Oops! Pickup truck into apt. #CSFD firefighters from St19 & Heavy Rescue remove vehicle | No injuries-family home but not in that room pic.twitter.com/w2WpiIbR92 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 7, 2017

Police say one family was displaced as a result of the damage to their apartment.

Ender was cited for several traffic violations, including DUI and DUID.