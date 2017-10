GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that involved a Colorado state trooper and resulted in the death of a car chase suspect Friday night.

According to officials, several callers reported a suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 70. A Colorado State Patrol trooper made contact with the driver, saw a weapon, and a shooting ensued, according to officials.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and the trooper pursued as the truck headed astbound on Highway 58. The driver of the truck traveled off Highway 58 and onto the ramp to McIntyre Street, then lost control and drove off the road, according to authorities.

The trooper notified dispatch that shots were again fired around 10:20 p.m.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead the scene; there were no injuries to law enforcement.

At this time, details on the weapon, who fired first, and the identities of both the driver of the truck and the state trooper have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation by the 1st Judicial District (Jefferson County) critical incident team.