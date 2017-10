COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire Prevention Week is October 8 through 14.

Fire officials are reminding all residents of the importance of having a home escape plan.

“Fire and smoke move faster than you,” said Michael Morgan, Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC). “There’s no time to figure out how to escape your home after a fire starts. Practice an escape plan before there’s a fire so you can get out safely.”

Officials have released the following simple steps for home fire escape planning:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire. Once you get outside, stay outside.

Never go back inside a burning building.

