COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is a special and uniquely challenging event happening October 21 at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

The third annual Cheyenne Mountain Run consists of two events. The 3-mile race starts at 10:15 a.m. and the 10-mile race starts at 10 a.m. This year, 300 or more runners are expected to participate.

Registration is $25 for the 3-mile race and $40 for the 10-mile race. All profits from the race go to help build the trail, and in the last two years, around $13,000 was raised.

Dick Standaert, the race director for the annual Cheyenne Mountain Run, joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to tell you all about the event.

The deadline to register for either race is 5 a.m. on October 21.