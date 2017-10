Related Coverage Police say woman found dead in Pueblo home was homicide victim

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a Pueblo woman who was found in a home Tuesday.

Danielle Calvert, 28, was found dead in a home on Van Buren Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ramona Benevidez, 26, is now wanted in connection with the death. She is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she drives a gold Mercedes SUV with Colorado license plate number JOH 153. It has a broken rear window covered with tape.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Bravo at 719-320-6049, Sgt. Dodge at 719-240-1523, or Detective Oliva at 719-320-6069. If you see her, call 911.