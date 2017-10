PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open so the public can tour the jail.

In August, we reported that the jail is facing overcrowding issues and since then the sheriff’s office and County Commissioners have received a lot of questions from the public.

With an increasing number of questions and requests for tours the pueblo jail decided to open the facility up to the public next Saturday.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor said that the jail belongs to the community and they have a right to see it.

The jail population has been increasing and reached a record high of over 800 inmates last month, but the jail is only built to hold 500.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz has been a huge advocate for increasing the capacity which he said will only come with a new building.

He said that would require less than a half percent sales tax increase which could fund a new facility over 30 years.

Ortiz told FOX21 over the phone that unless you actually first handily smell the sewage, see the plastic boats laying on the ground where people are supposed to sleep and see how only one deputy is supposed to control upwards of 90 inmates.

That’s the only way to communicate how desperate the jail is and why there is so much urgency with this issue, according to Ortiz.

It is happening Saturday, October 14 and the public can come in for a tour any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The entire family is welcome to see the inner working of the sheriff’s office but the jail tour has some restrictions:

Participants for the secured part of the jail must be at least 18 years of age.

No open-toed shoes, cell phones, knives, firearms, bags, backpacks, contraband or purses are allowed in the secured part of the jail.

Proper identification (driver’s license, state identification, military identification etc.) is required to enter the secured portion of the jail.

There will not be a secured area for restricted or personal items while individuals are touring the facility and the sheriff’s office will not be held responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.

The sheriff’s office has certain procedures that must be followed before people can tour the inside of the jail. Participants are subject to emergency procedures and clearance objectives. All decision made by security staff are considered final.

Exposure to some of the conditions surrounding the jail are done knowing the risk of those conditions which may be dangerous, loud, full of course language and other conditions typical of an adult detention facility.

For more information from the Pueblo County Jail Task force, tap here.