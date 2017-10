CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Outlets at Castle Rock are hosting a job fair Saturday to help fill about 1,000 seasonal and full-time positions.

Jobs are available at retailers including Starbucks, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, and Nike.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Outlets at 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard in Castle Rock. Job seekers should bring resumes, a clipboard, and pens, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Interviews will be conducted at each participating store. Stop by customer service for a map of the center and directions.