COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers were attacked by a suspect and by two dogs while investigating a domestic disturbance in southeastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:40 a.m., they went to investigate a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. When officers arrived, the victim told them the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Darby, had left the apartment. When she let the officers in, they found Darby hiding in a bathroom, according to police.

Darby got into a fight with the officers, then ran into the hallway, where the officers tackled him. During the fight, Darby hit one of the officers in the face, according to police. As the fight continued, two dogs ran out of the apartment and charged the officers, biting one of them.

Police said Darby then ran out of the building and escaped. The officers went to the hospital, while they were treated for minor injuries. As they were leaving the hospital, they found out that Darby was back in the apartment. They went back and arrested him without further incident.

Police said the dogs were not injured.

Darby is charged with assault on a peace officer, obstruction, and drug possession.