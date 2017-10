SALIDA, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in connection with an illegal marijuana grow found in a national forest near Salida.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the grow was found on San Isabel National Forest land southeast of Salida. Law enforcement officers seized 4,213 marijuana plants and a handgun. They also removed 1,500 pounds of cultivation infrastructure, including irrigation pipe, pesticides, flammable liquids, camping gear, and trash.

Deputies said four Mexican nationals were arrested on federal narcotics violations in connection with the grow.

If you come across an illegal marijuana grow on public land, you’re encouraged to leave the area the same way you entered, then call 911 to report the grow.