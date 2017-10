EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for multiple crimes in El Paso County.

Jason Alpin, 37, is wanted on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and motor vehicle theft.

Deputies said Alpin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.