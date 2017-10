COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boy Scouts in Colorado Springs are helping bridge the technology gap for older people. Friday, members of Troop 525 met at the Briargate YMCA and answered questions about social media, electronic devices, and other technology topics.

Spence Hammond organized the event for his Eagle Scout project. We asked him about his favorite part of the project.

“Probably just seeing people having the lightbulb go off and they’re just like, ‘Oh, that’s how you do that,'” he said. “It’s just makes their life simpler and easier.”

Spence said local scout leaders told him a project like this has never been proposed, and they’re interested to see how the community responds.