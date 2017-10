COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs airport is offering 50 percent off long-term parking in November and December.

To get the discount, travelers must redeem a coupon found at flyCOS.com . The coupon will be available starting Tuesday and is redeemable from November 1 to December 31.

With the coupon, long-term parking will be 50 cents per hour, with a daily maximum of $3.