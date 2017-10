PUEBLO, Colo. — A body was recovered from the Arkansas River near Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo Friday morning.

Firefighters said they received a report of a possible drowning in the river around 10:40 a.m. They found and recovered the body soon afterward.

Firefighters said the body had been in the water for a while. No information about the victim has been released.

