COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An unprotected incandescent lightbulb started a fire in a Colorado Springs apartment Wednesday evening, according to firefighters.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at the Avalon Valley Apartments on San Miguel Street. Firefighters said the lightbulb came into contact with clothes in the closet.

No one was injured in the fire, but the apartment sustained significant smoke and fire damage, according to firefighters.

Firefighters are reminding the public that incandescent lightbulbs can get very hot, and can be dangerous if they come into contact with items like clothing, curtains, and cardboard. They said incandescent bulbs should always be protected by a lampshade or glass cover to prevent accidental contact.