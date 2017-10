COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone in Colorado Springs is a little bit richer today. A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at Barnes Road and Marksheffel Road, according to lottery officials.

The ticket matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball, which guarantees a $50,000 prize. The winning player also chose the Power Play option. Wednesday’s Power Play Number was 2, which means the winnings are doubled.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 22 – 23 – 62 – 63 – 66 and Powerball 24.