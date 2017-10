COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people were arrested on various charges during a police investigation at Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., they went to the Colorado Springs park to investigate drug activity. They detained about 14 people and recovered a handgun, crack cocaine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Three suspects were arrested and taken to jail. They were identified as 37-year-old Christina McConnell, 33-year-old Doran McConnell, and 50-year-old Anthony Toney.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.