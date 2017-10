COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Las Vegas shooting hits especially close to home for one woman in Colorado Springs.

She was there when a gunman stormed New Life Church nearly 10 years ago and her life has never been the same.

“A gunman opened fire on my family as we were getting in out minivan. Two of my sisters were killed and my dad was injured,” said Laurie Works, who is a survivor of the New Alife Church shooting.

Now about a decade later shootings like Las Vegas, can trigger the same emotions.

She wants to speak out so those who know someone affected, can try to understand what they are going through.

Works has a rare perspective on what survivors and families of the victims are going through in Vegas.

“It’s been affecting me this week, but it goes in and out,” Works. “I think the first while I just total shock , I barely remember anything.”

It brings back feelings, coping with the trauma.

She also said it’s not just those on the front lines friends and family should be concerned about.

“People who were in the nearby hotels that had to be on lockdown, those people we haven’t thought about. But they heard things and saw things they never wanted to experience and they are survivors too,” Works said.

Then she said when the chaos dies down it’s easy to feel alone.

“It’s so easy to forget, and it feels almost abandoning its so much in your face, when its in your face, then when it’s gone your like am I alone out here? And I just want to say you’re not alone out here,” said Works.

She is now going to school to become a counselor to help others facing traumatic situations like this, but said everyone grieves differently.

“Now most people are probably dealing with acute stress, which is another, similar diagnosis to PTSD, but it’s with in 30 days of an incident. So most people are in acute stress mode right now, so that might shift for some people, then its not going to shift for others. The loss . . . that doesn’t change, that’s still difficult some days,” said Works.

She recommends those struggling get in touch with the Rebel Project which has an online Facebook group to help those in need of support.