COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in central Colorado Springs overnight.

Police said it happened around 1:20 a.m. on Uintah Street just west of Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying along the curb with significant trauma to his head and face. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police determined the victim, a 51-year-old man, was assaulted by two people who left before officers arrived. Police said a shot may have been fired during the incident, but it did not hit the victim.

No arrests have been made.