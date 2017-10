PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 21st Space Wing and installation commander gave the annual State of the Wing address at Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday.

Col. Todd Moore discussed improvements at the base with key civic leaders in the Pikes Peak region.

The base plays a big role in the Colorado Springs economy. It employs about 10,000 people and has an annual economic impact of about $1.3 billion.

Moore, who took command in July, talked about his goals for his tenure as wing commander.

“We are here to win today’s and tomorrow’s fight,” he said. “We are going to care for our airmen and our families. We are going to optimize the resources that we’ve been given. We are going to strengthen our partnerships. We are going to create the right culture, maintain the right culture. And we are going to grow space-minded airmen.”