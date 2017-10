PUEBLO, Colo. — A different kind of protest was held in downtown Pueblo today — one involving a chess board.

The protestors were playing a human style, life-sized chess game, to symbolize Congressman Scott Tipton “playing political games with their lives,” in reference to DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

But, the protest also included the normal chants, speeches, and discussions… All centering around asking Congressman Tipton to sign the discharge petition to send the dream act to Congress.

“Before DACA, we were afraid… We were afraid, we were afraid,” Ana Agustin said.

Ana is a DACA recipient, and if she could say anything to people opposed to the dream act, “I would love to be your friend.”

Ana said she thinks people have the wrong idea of what DREAMers want. DREAMers, defined as, the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors act, and the term often used to describe people who want to live out their dream here in the United States.

“We’re not asking for anything free,” Ana said, “I’m not here to be bad, I’m here to help, to cooperate.”

She said people often ask her why her parents brought their family here, her response is, “They were able to reach so much with so little, they believed we could do it too.”

Luz Arreola is also a DACA recipient, who said she’s afraid to return to a country she doesn’t know, and have all of her dreams taken away.

“We’re just people who want our dreams, so why take that all away?” she asks.

But Luz doesn’t want people to be sad for her, “I don’t want people to feel sorry for me, I just want them to fight for our rights.”

Gabriel is a young boy who’s afraid of his mother losing her DACA rights.

He said, “Without her having DACA, we wouldn’t have anything we have right now.”

Sally Sharp just has it on her mind to help.

“It was not fair to give a group of people rights and then take them away, this is the United States, we don’t do that here,” Sally said, “And yet, it’s been done.”

When I asked Sally what she would say to people who are scared of being deported, she said, “I will fight for you.”