COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is handing out 250 free carbon monoxide alarms at an event this weekend at the Deerfield Hills Community Center.

CSFD is partnering with several other local organizations to host the event promoting fire safety. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Deerfield Hills Community Center at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Carbon monoxide alarms are available while supplies last.