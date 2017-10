COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The gun accessory used by the Las Vegas shooter to spray bullets over a crowd of concert-goers on Sunday, can turn semi-automatic firearms into automatic ones.

According to Mel ‘Dragonman’ Bernstein, Owner of Dragon Man’s Gun Range and Shop, a bump stock can fire around 500 rounds per-minute, compared to an M16 rifle which can fire around 600 rounds per-minute.

He went on to say, the add-on bump stock takes about four to six minutes to assemble on an AR-15.

“If you’re a law-abiding citizen in America and have a clean record, you should be able to own anything you want,” said Dragonman.

The bump stock device allows for more rapid fire, but less accuracy, according to Paul Paradis, Owner of Paradise Sales in Colorado Springs.

“The main thing that I am not real happy with on them, is it’s very, very hard to be accurate with them,” said Paradis.

While he doesn’t sell bump stocks at Paradise Sales, he’s seen customers make them.

“Last guy that did it, did it with things that you could find in any hardware store,” said Paradis.

According to Dragonman bump stocks are sometimes used for investment and collection and also for Service Members.

“It brings back memories, it’s the same type of gun like they used through Vietnam,” said Dragonman.

According to Dragonman, they’ve received several calls, including five Thursday morning for bump stocks, saying they’ve already had to put in more orders.