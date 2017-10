Related Coverage Authorities identify body found along side of I-25 south of Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the death of a woman who was found along Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock Saturday morning.

Shelby Weatherly, 24, was found dead along southbound Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit on Saturday. Deputies said Weatherly was last known to live in Littleton. She frequented the Denver metro area and used the RTD light rail and other public transportation, according to deputies.

Anyone who has recently been in contact with Weatherly, anyone who saw any vehicles parked along southbound Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit Friday night or Saturday morning, and anyone with other information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You don’t have to give your name, and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.