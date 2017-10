COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The public is once again allowed to access the Waldo Canyon burn area, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

The area has been closed since the 18,000-acre Waldo Canyon Fire in June 2012.

“The many years of work by federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations has allowed for recovery of the land, making public use of this part of El Paso County on the Pikes Peak Ranger District possible again,” the forest service said in a statement.

While the public will be allowed to access the burn area, the Waldo Canyon Trail (NFST 640) and the trailhead on Highway 24 will remain closed. The Waldo Canyon Trail is the only legally designated trail in the canyon.

People accessing the area should use caution and be prepared for cross-country hiking over rough terrain and debris. There is potential for flash flooding, and there are still many dead trees that could fall down, according to the forest service.

Camping and campfires in the area are still prohibited, and many roads remain closed. However, parking will now be allowed in non-designated parking areas.

This story will be updated later Wednesday with more information and a map of the reopened area.