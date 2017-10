EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Applications are now being accepted for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit.

Reserve Deputies are certified peace officers and provide vital support to the Sheriff’s Office by working in Patrol, Detentions, and special events throughout the county.

Reserve Deputies must meet the same criteria for appointment as full-time deputies and must complete the same level of testing and training. Following appointment and successful completion of the Basic Reserve Law Enforcement Academy, as required by the Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training Board (POST), the new members will be sworn in and placed in the Reserve Certification Program, an “on-the-job” field training program modified to accommodate personal work schedules.

The proposed Academy is slated to begin in early 2018. Applications are now being accepted through Sunday, October 8 by 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Reserve Unit,