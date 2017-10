FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain police are asking for your help identifying two suspects in connection with several vehicle break-ins in the Fountain area.

Police responded to several overnight vehicle break-ins on September 25. A credit card of one of the victim’s was stolen and was later used at Walmart on Venetucci Boulevard in Fountain. Fountain police were able to review surveillance video from Walmart that showed two suspects using the card on September 26.

Police say the same two suspects are also believed to have been driving a stolen Honda Accord on September 28, engaging in a car chase with multiple agencies including Pikes Peak Community College Police, the Fountain Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

One suspect is described as a white man, about 20 to 30-years-old. He was wearing a blue Denver Broncos’ baseball cap with a large “D” on the front. He was also wearing blue athletic shoes and a light blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt under a brown jacket.

The other suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who was wearing a light-colored ball cap with a dark brim along with a dark jacket and blue jeans.

The investigations are ongoing.

While authorities are following up on several leads, anyone with surveillance cameras outside their homes are encouraged to review the footage for the past couple weeks and contact police if you see anything suspicious.

Additionally, Fountain police are reminding citizens to take proactive steps to minimize becoming a victim of a vehicle break-in:

Never leave valuable items in your vehicle, such as documents that contain personal identifying information, currency/spare change, firearms, laptops and cell phones.

Never leave items in plain sight that would entice someone to break in to your vehicle.

Do not leave your vehicle running in the driveway or parking lot.

Always lock your vehicle and utilize the vehicle’s anti-theft system if equipped.

If you have any information regarding this case or other crimes, call Fountain police at 719-382-8555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP (7867).