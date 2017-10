PUEBLO, Colo. — Senator Cory Gardner will hold a town hall meeting in Pueblo on Friday, October 6.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pueblo Convention Center located at 320 Central Main Street.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early since space is limited.

This will be Gardner’s sixth town hall since August 1.