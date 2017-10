PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a Pueblo man suspected of selling methamphetamine and heroin out of his East Side home.

Last month, detectives received information that the suspect, Robert Marshall, 31, was selling narcotics from his home in the 1500 block of N. Norwood Avenue near E. 15th Street.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday and found 61 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of suspected heroin and more than $1,000 in cash.

Authorities estimate the street value of the narcotics at around $2,500.

Marshall was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.