STATEWIDE — Winter is coming!

El Paso County snow plow drivers are getting ready for this year’s snow with some pretty advanced technology.

It all happens in a state-of-the-art training trailer designed by L3 Technology. Inside, there are two high-tech simulators programmed to match the gauges and controls of El Paso County’s plow trucks.

“The module over there in the trailer is exactly set up like our trucks, and you feel like you’re in one of our trucks,” said Kenneth Frederick with Public Works. “Right down to the snow on your windshield. It’s very realistic.”

The simulator is also used to teach drivers how easy it is to fail.

It doesn’t completely replace the hands-on training, but gives both new drivers and veterans some much-needed extra training behind-the-wheel.