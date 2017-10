COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs-based clothing company Janska is offering free scraps of fleece to crafters, teachers, and nonprofits.

Janska, which specializes in fleece clothing and accessories, has more than 70 large bags of fleece to give away, according to company president Jan Erickson.

Erickson said in the past, crafters have used the scraps to make stuffed animals for children whose parents are deployed, hats for kids who have lost their hair due to medical treatments, and toys for pets at the humane society, among other projects.

The 50-pound bags of scraps can be picked up at the company’s factory at 2255 Reliable Circle, which is near the Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive interchange, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They’re available at the loading dock on the northwest corner of the building. Email john@janska.com for more information.