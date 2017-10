COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Efforts to help people devastated by Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey are still going strong, and one local business is sending thousands of dollars to help.

Native Roots, the largest cannabis dispensary in the nation, donated nearly $16,000 to hurricane relief efforts. The company raised the money through a 5 percent donation day, where a portion of their revenue was earmarked for the relief effort. Native Roots matched the amount collected, and is donating all of it to the United Way Disaster Recovery Fund.

“We’ve gotten involved with a lot of local efforts, and this was our first national effort, so we not only were able to raise a lot of goods, but we also were able to raise funds,” Uintah branch manager Patrick Quinones said.

The fundraiser took place at all 19 Native Roots locations in Colorado.