FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Federal authorities are investigating financial discrepancies at the Fremont County Clerk’s Office, according to police.

Cañon City police said on Friday, Fremont County commissioners asked them to investigate “an allegation of impropriety” at the office of clerk and recorder Katie Barr. Officers found “some financial discrepancies,” according to police. Due to the investigative skill required for financial investigations, they requested assistance from the FBI.

The FBI and Cañon City police are now serving search warrants in connection with the case. No charges have been filed.

Barr has “voluntarily removed herself from the operations” of her office during the investigation, according to county commissioners. Chief Deputy Clerk Dotty Gardunio is filling the position in her absence.

Commissioners said they took steps to put additional financial safeguards in place after learning about the discrepancies. They will also be conducting a review of every department and every office’s cash handling and banking activities.

Commissioners said the financial discrepancies were discovered through a Colorado Open Records Act request filed by a Colorado Springs television news reporter.

Police said more information about the investigation will be released as it becomes available.