COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested on warrants after officers went to investigate a report of a shooting at a home near downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., they got a call about a shooting victim at a home on North Spruce Street, which is near the Interstate 25 and Bijou Street interchange. When officers arrived, they saw two women run out the back door. They checked the house and found four people inside, but didn’t find anyone who had been shot.

Police said they saw drug-related paraphernalia throughout the house, and found meth in one of the rooms. One of the people inside, 20-year-old David Ponti, was arrested on two felony warrants, along with a new drug charge. Another, 37-year-old James Phelps, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.