COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when a District 11 school bus carrying about two dozen children was involved in a crash with another car in the Ivywild neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Brookside Street and Corona Avenue. The bus driver failed to yield the right of way and was involved in a crash with another car, according to police. The crash happened at a low speed, and no one in either vehicle was injured, according to police.