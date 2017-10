COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Panera Bread is rolling out their Pink Ribbon Bagels!

From now until October 31, all 38 Colorado bakery-cafes will donate 25 cents from each sale to Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance, an organization that helps patients pay for immediate needs such as food, housing, utilities, transportation expenses and health insurance premiums so they can continue treatment.

Shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon and baked fresh daily, Panera’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are loaded with cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

“Panera Bread is proud to support Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance and the work they do to help Coloradans battling breast cancer,” said Craig Flom, President, Breads of the World, LLC, franchisee of Panera Bread in Colorado. “Customers who visit a Colorado Panera Bread and purchase a Pink Ribbon Bagel in October will be supporting breast cancer patients and their families right here in Colorado.”

For the past 10 years, Panera Bread has donated more than $100,000 to Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance.

“We look forward to partnering with Panera Bread for their Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser campaign every year because it not only raises awareness about the prevalence and impacts of this horrible disease, it financially helps individuals and their families who are affected by breast cancer,” said Grace Castellanos, Executive Director for Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance.

