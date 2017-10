DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police have concluded their visit to Colorado as they continue their investigation into whether a man arrested in El Paso County for allegedly threatening people along a hiking trail with a hatchet could be linked to the February killing of two teen hikers in Indiana.

“Thus far, there has been no information developed to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides,” Indiana State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nations was initially arrested by Colorado law enforcement on September 25 and was later referred to Indiana State Police on September 29 for a follow-up as a potential suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation.

The state police detectives returned to Indiana on Tuesday afternoon and will continue to review information gathered over the course of their visit to El Paso County.

At this time, authorities say Nation continues to be in custody of Colorado law enforcement personnel for local charges unrelated to the Delphi investigation.

Indiana State Police is still actively seeking tip information related to the Delphi murders. If you have tips, call 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.