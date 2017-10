FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will host the annual Joint Forces Retiree Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 14 at the Mountain Post Soldier Center, Building 1525, on post at 8 a.m.

The annual event recognizes the service of the military retiree population and will provide retirees with essential services. During the event there will be medical services exhibits providing education, audiology, optometry, flu shots and other health promotions.

The Staff Judge Advocate Office will also be available to assist retirees in completing powers of attorney, living wills and to answer any questions and provide information about legal services.

There will be light refreshments and door prizes, and retirees will also be able to update their ID cards and visit the Commissary and Exchange.

For more information, call 719-526-2840.