PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a home in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street near W. Northern Avenue.

Officers responded to the home located south of the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2538. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.