COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding residents to be cautious with items near cooking appliances after fighting a second apartment fire in just 30 days.

They say the similarities between the two fires are similar; both were caused by cardboard boxes placed on the stovetop, according to authorities.

Fire officials say in both fires, the residents were moving in and used the stovetop as a flat surface to put boxes. The fires were sparked when the burner control switch was accidentally bumped, likely turning the stove on.

Authorities say neither resident was aware of this until they came back to find their apartment on fire.

The fire on Monday at the Centerpointe Apartments was discovered around 11:45 a.m. in a single unit, but when firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had spread and was threatening the apartment above. Officials say it took 40 firefighters less than half an hour to bring the fire under control. Ten apartments were evacuated, and one person suffered minor cuts to his hand while he used a portable fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire before fire officials arrived. There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be heat or ignition coming from one of the stovetop burners, according to authorities.

Fire officials are reminding all residents that combustibles should never be placed on or near cooking appliances with hot surfaces.