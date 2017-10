COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs gym manager who served four tours of duty in the Middle East was one of 59 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night.

Christopher Roybal, 28, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his mom, Debby Allen. He had arrived earlier, so they were not near each other at the time of the shooting.

Allen said her son was her best friend.

“I was trying to run towards where I thought he might be, but a man wouldn’t let me. He pulled me away and said, ‘you can’t run towards the gunfire.’ I knew it. He would have never not called me instantly to tell me he was OK,” she told KLAS.

Roybal worked at Crunch Fitness on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs and lived in Denver, according to KDVR.

He worked at gyms in Corona and Riverside, California, before moving at the beginning of the year to help open franchises here, according to the Associated Press.

“As far as responsibility and discipline and work ethic, there wasn’t any question about him coming on board with us,” said Crunch Fitness founder David Harman, who has known Roybal for about four and a half years. “He was a good hard worker, a grinder.”

“He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you,” Harman said. “He is that guy who would find solutions, not report on problems.”

Harman said Roybal served four tours of duty in the Middle East and was coping with the loss of a friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device. Roybal adopted his friend’s bomb-sniffing dog, Bella, but was devastated when she died of old age.

“That dog saved his life quite a few times,” Harman said.

Roybal mentioned the dog in a July 18 Facebook post that also included a lengthy description of his experience getting shot at in combat.

He ends the post: “What’s it like to be shot at? It’s a nightmare no amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.