COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boos & Brews Haunted House and Brewfest is donating 50 percent of ticket sales now through Friday to Las Vegas shooting victims.

The Boos & Brews Haunted House and Brewfest will take place Saturday, October 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Altered Resality Event Center. Run by Jon Eddy Productions, the festival features local beer and spirits as well as unique entertainment including a custom 1,700-square foot haunted house built by the team at Hellscream and Sinister Haunted Houses, a performance from Dragontown Dan, a premier Alice Cooper Tribute Band, and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with an interactive cast for VIP guests.

Half of the profits from tickets purchased now until this Friday, October 6 will go toward a fundraiser set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak in Las Vegas. The funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The WildHeart Foundation, whose mission is to improve the life of animals living in captivity. Donations to The WildHeart Foundation will be made separately and in addition to the donations made for the Las Vegas fundraiser.

General Admission tickets are $30. For tickets and more information, click here.