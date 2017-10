FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash in Fremont County that left four people — including two children — injured on Tuesday.

It happened on a private driveway at 3250 Fremont County Road 67 just before 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say Jerrid Ledford, 44, of Penrose was driving a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on the private driveway when he entered a left-hand curve and began to rotate. The Nissan then continued eastbound, going off the right side of the road and went airborne for a short distance before it collided with the road edge embankment and a boulder.

The Nissan then continued off the road, collided with a culvert and hit a second boulder before coming to rest, according to officials.

Ledford was transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Troopers say Ledford was then transported to Fremont County Jail for charges related to the crash.

There were three passengers in the car. Shani Thorson, 48, of Penrose, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Two others — a boy, 13, and a girl, 8, — were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say no one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

According to officials, alcohol and speed are suspected as contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.